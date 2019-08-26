Hader threw a scoreless ninth inning in Sunday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

The Brewers trailed 5-2 when Hader entered Sunday's game, but because he had not taken the mound in eight days, manager Craig Counsell decided to give him some work despite the score. It's been a rough month for Hader, who has blown four saves in August and had allowed at least one earned run in five straight outings prior to Sunday's, but he should be plenty rested now, at least. Hader threw just 14 pitches Sunday, so he will presumably be available Monday if the Brewers find themselves in a save situation.

