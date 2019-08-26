Brewers' Josh Hader: First appearance since Aug. 17
Hader threw a scoreless ninth inning in Sunday's loss to the Diamondbacks.
The Brewers trailed 5-2 when Hader entered Sunday's game, but because he had not taken the mound in eight days, manager Craig Counsell decided to give him some work despite the score. It's been a rough month for Hader, who has blown four saves in August and had allowed at least one earned run in five straight outings prior to Sunday's, but he should be plenty rested now, at least. Hader threw just 14 pitches Sunday, so he will presumably be available Monday if the Brewers find themselves in a save situation.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....