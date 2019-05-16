Hader allowed no hits while striking out one in a scoreless inning to record his 11th save in a 5-2 win over the Phillies on Wednesday.

Hader made quick work of the Phillies to nail down his 11th save of the season. He has not allowed a hit in his last four outings and has a 6:2 K:BB over that span. Hader has a 2.66 ERA with a 18.6 K/9 and 11 saves through 20.1 innings this season.