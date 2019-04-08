Hader gave up no hits and struck out three in 2.2 innings to record his fifth save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Cubs.

Entering the game with one out in the seventh inning, Hader celebrated his birthday by giving up no runs and no hits over the next 2.2 innings to nail down his fifth save. The left-hander has not allowed a run and has a 13:1 K:BB ratio this season.