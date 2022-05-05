Hader said he's no longer experiencing mid-back spasms and will be available out of the bullpen for Thursday's series finale with the Reds, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers have stayed away from Hader since April 27 while he tended to the injury, allowing Devin Williams to temporarily step in as the team's closer. In spite of the missed time, Hader still enters Thursday's action tied for second in the majors with 10 saves on the season. The three-time All-Star should immediately reclaim closing duties now that he's healthy again.