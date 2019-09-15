Hader recorded his 32nd save of the season Saturday against St. Louis, striking out one in a clean ninth inning.

Hader now has the exact same number of appearances as he did last season (55), though he's thrown 12 fewer innings. His 2.48 ERA is a near match for last season's 2.43 mark, while he's somehow managed to improve upon his 46.7 percent strikeout rate from 2018, striking out 48.7 percent of opposing batters this year.