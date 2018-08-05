Hader recorded the final out to record his eighth save of the season Saturday against the Rockies.

The Brewers needed three pitchers in the ninth inning to close out an 8-4 win over the Rockies, and Hader came in with the bases loaded before getting Charlie Blackmon to pop out. It marked his first save since June 26 as he continues to fill a high-leverage role as opposed to filling the role of a traditional closer. While that's a hit to his value, he has pitched exceptionally well all season, posting a 1.33 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 99 strikeouts across 54 innings.