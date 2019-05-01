Hader allowed an earned run but struck out two to earn the save Tuesday against the Rockies.

Hader entered the game with one out in the ninth after Junior Guerra surrendered a run-scoring double. He served up a two-run homer to Ian Desmond but recovered to earn the save by striking out Mark Reynolds to record the final out. Despite some recent struggles -- he's allowed six earned runs across his last six innings -- Hader remains the Brewers primary closer and isn't in any danger of losing chances.