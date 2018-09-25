Hader was tagged for three earned runs over one inning out of the bullpen in Monday's victory over the Cardinals.

Hader was not on top of his game Monday, giving up two home runs, another hit, and two walks, but the Brewers were still able to overcome his rare struggles. Hader has allowed multiple runs three times over a nine-appearance stretch, and he now owns a 2.31 ERA, the highest it has been since April 11. He has still recorded 25 strikeouts while posting a 0.91 WHIP this month, though, so he has been plenty valuable for fantasy players.