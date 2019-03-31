Brewers' Josh Hader: Immaculate against Cards
Hader struck out the side in his lone inning of work Saturday to record his second save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Cardinals.
Nine fastballs, nine strikes, and Hader was done for the night, recording the first immaculate inning of 2019 -- a feat accomplished four times last year by the likes of Max Scherzer and German Marquez. The Brewers may prefer to use Hader in a high-leverage role rather than locked into the ninth inning as the closer, but now that he has the role to himself, he might never let it go.
More News
-
Brewers' Josh Hader: Notches first save despite scare•
-
Brewers' Josh Hader: Likely top option for saves early•
-
Brewers' Josh Hader: Throwing well this spring•
-
Brewers' Josh Hader: Fans another three•
-
Brewers' Josh Hader: Electric in spring debut•
-
Brewers' Josh Hader: Expected to remain in bullpen in 2019•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...