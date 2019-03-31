Hader struck out the side in his lone inning of work Saturday to record his second save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Cardinals.

Nine fastballs, nine strikes, and Hader was done for the night, recording the first immaculate inning of 2019 -- a feat accomplished four times last year by the likes of Max Scherzer and German Marquez. The Brewers may prefer to use Hader in a high-leverage role rather than locked into the ninth inning as the closer, but now that he has the role to himself, he might never let it go.

