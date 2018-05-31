Hader struck out four batters but also allowed four runners to reach base over 1.2 innings in Wednesday's victory over the Cardinals.

Hader entered Wednesday's game in the eighth inning, and manager Craig Counsell seemingly would have allowed him to finish the contest had been sharp, and pick up another save as a result. However, with Hader allowing more runners on base than usual, Counsell decided to bring in Corey Knebel for the final, and Knebel was able to close the door. While Hader did not reward fantasy players with a save Wednesday, he did keep the opponent off the scoreboard for the 13th time in 14 appearances and raised his strikeout total on the season to a whopping 66.