Brewers' Josh Hader: Likely top option for saves early
Hader threw a perfect fourth inning in the Brewers' 10-5 exhibition-game victory over the Blue Jays on Monday.
Hader made his final appearance of the spring Monday, and he finished his dominant exhibition season giving up just one earned run over 7.1 innings (1.23 ERA) while posting a 13:3 K:BB and 0.80 WHIP. Hader figures to head into the regular season as the Brewers' best option for saves with fellow All-Stars Corey Knebel (elbow) and Jeremy Jeffress (shoulder) expected to land on the injured list. However, manager Craig Counsell showed last year he prefers using Hader in multiple spots and not just in save situations, so he may not be the only ninth-inning option in the absence of Knebel and Jeffress. Next in line behind Hader for saves, at least based on the bullpen usage in Monday's contest -- a game the Brewers led 6-4 entering the bottom of the seventh inning -- appears to be Taylor Williams.
