Hader allowed a walk and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Saturday's 6-5 win over Colorado.

Hader's scoreless streak was extended to 14 innings Saturday. In that span, he's allowed four hits and four walks while striking out 22, and he's picked up nine saves. The hard-throwing southpaw has a 0.61 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 50:11 K:BB across 29.2 innings this year. He's a perfect 18-for-18 in save chances and he's added three wins as one of the most dominant closers in baseball.