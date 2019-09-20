Play

Hader earned a ninth-inning save Thursday after holding the Padres scoreless with one strikeout.

After Ray Black allowed two baserunners in the ninth inning, Hader was called upon to protect a 5-1 lead. He did so with ease, striking out Manuel Margot, then forcing Luis Torrens to ground into a double play. The save was Haders 34th of the season as he improved to a 2.66 ERA and 0.77 WHIP.

