Hader pitched a clean ninth inning, as he allowed a walk but struck out one and didn't allow any hits while picking up his second save of the year in a 3-1 win over the Padres on Monday.

Hader's only blemish in the inning was surrendering a walk to Fernando Tatis to give the Padres a slim chance to potentially make some noise with Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer following him up in the order. However, the hard-throwing left-hander closed the door on the game and continued his stellar start to the season with 4.2 scoreless innings and a 9:2 K:BB.