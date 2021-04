Hader pitched a perfect ninth inning while recording one strikeout en route to his fifth save of the season in a 5-4 over the Marlins on Tuesday.

Hader had a nice and easy 1-2-3 ninth inning on 13 pitches as he got the first two hitters to fly out before striking out Chad Wallach on a slider to end the game. The 27-year-old has been as dominant as ever to begin the year with one hit, zero runs allowed and a 14:4 K:BB over 7.2 innings.