Brewers' Josh Hader: Loses arbitration case
Hader will make $4.1 million this season after losing his arbitration case Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
The oddities of baseball's financial system benefit the Brewers in this case, as they'll get arguably the game's best reliever at a bargain price. Hader was seemingly hurt in arbitration by an outdated system that greatly favors closers, a role which he only filled for one of his three dominant seasons to date. Hader had filed for $6.4 million, a number which would have been a record for a first-time arbitration-eligible reliever but which would have been far below the value of his services on the open market.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
First Base Preview: New blood
First isn't as dominant as it has been, but with emerging talent and a deep pool, managers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, draft guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Starters to Superstars
Keston Hiura, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Tucker are three players Chris Towers is expecting...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Bounce backs, deep cuts
Chris Towers unveils his favorite sleepers, including the traditional late-round picks as well...