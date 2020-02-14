Hader will make $4.1 million this season after losing his arbitration case Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The oddities of baseball's financial system benefit the Brewers in this case, as they'll get arguably the game's best reliever at a bargain price. Hader was seemingly hurt in arbitration by an outdated system that greatly favors closers, a role which he only filled for one of his three dominant seasons to date. Hader had filed for $6.4 million, a number which would have been a record for a first-time arbitration-eligible reliever but which would have been far below the value of his services on the open market.