Hader gave up four runs on four hits and zero walks while striking out one Saturday against the Cubs. He recorded his second loss and second blown save of the season.

Hader entered the game in the top of the ninth inning with the Brewers up 2-0 and eventually served up a three-run home run to Jason Heyward. Ildemaro Vargas took him yard after that to give the Cubs an insurance run. Hader has provided the strikeouts (21 in 13.2 innings) and the saves (nine), but his ratios, particularly his 4.61 ERA, are a good example of the pitfalls of paying up for a top reliever in a 60-game season. Hader has been particularly bad lately, as he had not allowed a run this season prior to Aug. 29, but has given up runs in three of his six appearances since then.