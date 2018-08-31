Hader tossed a perfect 10th inning and notched the save Thursday against the Reds.

Hader managed to bounce back after a disastrous outing Wednesday, surrendering four runs while recording just two outs in his previous appearance. He'll continue to be used as one of Milwaukee's high-leverage relievers down the stretch of the season, and he owns a 2.01 ERA and 0.78 WHIP with 113 strikeouts through 67 innings.

