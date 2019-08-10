Hader (2-5) picked up the win after blowing his fourth save of the season Friday, allowing one run on one hit and one walk in 1.2 innings while striking out four in a 6-5 victory over the Rangers.

The lefty served up a solo shot to Elvis Andrus in the top of the ninth inning to squander a 5-4 lead, but then got the win when Eric Thames responded with a walkoff blast in the bottom of the frame. Hader now has 25 saves in 29 chances this season with a 2.77 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 102:15 K:BB through 55.1 innings -- the second straight season he's fanned triple-digit batters.