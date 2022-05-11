Hader walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 12th save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Reds.

His strikeout of Tommy Pham to end the game gave Hader an even 500 for his career, a mark he reached in only 293.2 innings -- making him the second-fastest pitcher in MLB history to get there, just a hair behind Aroldis Chapman's 292.0 frames. Hader has been his usual dominant self so far in 2022, giving up zero runs and only two hits through 11.1 innings with an 18:5 K:BB, good for a 42.9 percent strikeout rate.