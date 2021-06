Hader gave up a hit and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 20th save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Cubs.

It was another dominant appearance for the southpaw, who hasn't given up a run since May 16 and has fanned multiple batters in seven of his last 11 games. Hader has yet to blow a save chance this season -- not surprising given his stellar 0.55 ERA and 0.73 WHIP.