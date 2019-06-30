Hader struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 20th save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Pirates.

The southpaw has now reeled off eight straight scoreless appearances, posting a typically dominant 20:4 K:BB in 11.1 innings over that stretch. Hader has only blown one save so far this season, and his 1.77 ERA and 17.04 K/9 continue to put him among the league's elite relievers.