Brewers' Josh Hader: Nails down 23rd save
Hader allowed one hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 23rd save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Cubs.
The left-hander is locked in at the moment, posting a 0.00 ERA and 13:0 K:BB over his last five appearances and 5.2 innings, picking up three saves and two holds along the way. Hader's numbers on the season have been even better than his breakout 2018, and he remains arguably the most valuable relief pitcher in the game.
