Hader struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his 28th save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Astros.

The southpaw has found his form at the right time for Milwaukee. Hader has reeled off five straight scoreless appearances, fanning multiple batters in the last four, and he now sports a 2.70 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 115:17 K:BB through 63.1 innings on the year. The Brewers now sit four games back of the second NL wild-card spot, with two other teams between then and the Cubs, so Hader will need to stay dominant down the stretch if they're going to see action in October.