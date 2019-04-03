Hader picked up the save with a scoreless inning on Tuesday as the Brewers defeated the Reds 4-3, permitting just one walk and no hits while striking out two.

Hader allowed a leadoff walk to Jose Iglesias, but he retired the next three batters to nail down the save for Milwaukee. The 24-year old is now 4-for-4 in save chances and has a 10:1 K:BB this season.