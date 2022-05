Hader struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 11th save of the season in a 6-3 win over Atlanta.

A brief bout of back spasms couldn't derail Hader, as he fired 15 of 19 pitches for strikes in his first appearance since April 27. The southpaw has yet to give up a run or blow a save so far this year, and batters have managed only two hits off Hader in 10.1 innings.