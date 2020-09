Hader had two strikeouts and didn't allow a baserunner during a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Reds.

It was vintage form for the left-hander, as he threw 10 of his 13 pitches for strikes and delivered only one non-fastball. Hader has a 4.24 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB through 17 innings and is 11-for-13 in save opportunities.