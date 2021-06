Hader pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout to earn the save in Saturday's 7-5 win over Arizona.

Hader needed 18 pitches to convert the save, but he was able to get the job done. He remains a perfect 14-for-14 in save chances with a 0.76 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 41:8 K:BB across 23.2 innings this year. Saturday was his eighth straight scoreless inning -- Hader has given up just three hits and a walk with 13 strikeouts in that span.