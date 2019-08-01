Hader picked up the save Wednesday against the A's after tossing a scoreless inning while allowing one hit.

With two outs, the A's got the tying run to the plate following a single by Jurickson Profar, but Hader managed to shut the door by causing Marcus Semien to ground out. It was a nice bounce back from Tuesday, when the 25-year-old took the loss against Oakland after surrendering a walkoff home run. Through 40 appearances this season, Hader owns a 2.25 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 96:13 K:BB with 24 saves.