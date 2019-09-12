Hader had three strikeouts and gave up one hit during a scoreless ninth inning to record the save Wednesday at Miami.

Hader gave up a weak two-out single but still only needed 15 pitches to get his three strikeouts. The left-hander has been on an impressive run of late, with an 18:1 K:BB and only three hits allowed in his last eight outings (10.1 innings).

