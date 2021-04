Hader recorded his first save of the season with a scoreless outing Monday against the Cubs. He recorded a strikeout in two-thirds of an inning.

Hader was called upon when the Cubs scored two runs off Drew Rasmussen in the top of the ninth. However, he closed the door by recording the final two outs in dominant fashion, throwing five of his six pitches for strikes. The lefty reliever has yet to allow a run in three appearances this season, striking out six and walking one through 2.2 innings.