Brewers' Josh Hader: Notches first save despite scare
Hader struck out four across two perfect innings to pick up the save in Thursday's season opener against the Cardinals.
Hader faced the minimum through two innings and managed to survive a scare with the help of Lorenzo Cain, who robbed what would've been a game-tying home run for the final out of the ballgame. Hader picked up right where he left off last season in the strikeout department and figures to see plenty of save opportunities with Corey Knebel (elbow) out of commission for the foreseeable future.
