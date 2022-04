Hader clinched the save Sunday against the Cardinals after tossing a scoreless ninth inning, striking out two.

The star reliever delivered a clean inning to record the 100th save of his career. Hader has been outstanding to begin the year, going 4-for-4 in save chances while striking out 40 percent of the batters he's faced. He owns a 3.0 K/BB and should remain one of the most dominant relievers in the National League as long as he remains healthy.