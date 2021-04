Hader walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his fourth save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Cubs.

The southpaw has been absolutely dominant to begin the season. Hader has yet to give up a run in 6.2 innings and has only allowed one measly hit while racking up a 13:4 K:BB. With two wins in addition to his four saves over seven appearances, Hader has more than earned his draft status as one of the first relievers off the board.