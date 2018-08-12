Hader struck out three in two perfect innings Saturday to record his ninth save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Braves.

Corey Knebel's recent struggles have opened the door for Hader to close out games again, and he now has two saves in four August appearances after going the entire month of July without one. Manager Craig Counsell prefers to have Knebel working the ninth inning and reserve Hader for the highest-leverage situations, but until Knebel rights his ship, Hader's fantasy value will once again be on the rise.