Hader struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his seventh save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Phillies.

The southpaw was his usual dominant self, firing eight of 11 pitches for strikes. Hader has yet to allow a run or blow a save in 2022, posting a 10:2 K:BB through his first seven innings, and he's 41-for-42 on save chances since the beginning of last season.