Hader recorded his sixth save of the season in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Mets, striking out five batters in two perfect innings.

The southpaw had uncharacteristically served up homers in three straight appearances prior to Saturday, but Hader was back in dominant form in this one. The recent hiccups have led to a 3.21 ERA, but his 29:4 K:BB through 14 innings indicates there's little to worry about with the Brewers' relief ace.