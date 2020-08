Hader picked up the save in Monday's 4-2 win over the Reds, allowing a walk and striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Hader immediately brought the tying run to the plate by walking Joey Votto to start the ninth, but was able to retire the next three batters to end the game. Although the southpaw has allowed five walks, he has still yet to allow a hit or run in 8.1 innings pitched on the season.