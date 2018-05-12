Hader struck out two over a perfect 10th inning and recorded his sixth save of the season in Friday's victory over the Rockies.

Friday's save was the first of the season for Hader in which he did not cover multiple innings, but he still recorded multiple strikeouts for the 13th time in 14 appearances this season and kicked in another save to boot. Hader has not been the only reliever closing games for the Brewers, and that will not change with Corey Knebel presumably ready to close again, but he should still see save opportunities here and there when the matchups dictate.