Hader earned the save Sunday, going two innings and striking out three while allowing an unearned run against the Marlins.

Right now, Hader seems to be the preferred end-game option for manager Craig Counsell, as the lefty has been responsible for three of the club's last four saves with regular closer Corey Knebel (hamstring) sidelined. He may not be deployed in the same way as a traditional closer, but either way Hader remains a valuable asset with a 29:4 K:BB over 14.2 innings to go along with a minuscule 1.23 ERA.