Hader (3-5) had four strikeouts and gave up zero hits or walks in two scoreless innings Saturday to earn the win against the Cubs.

Haded entered with the bases loaded and nobody out during the eighth inning and surrendered the lead with a walk, but he then escaped, delivered a scoreless ninth inning and grabbed the victory as the Brewers rallied for the walkoff. The 25-year-old had his share of struggles in mid-August, but he's now delivered six straight scoreless outings (8.2 innings) with 13 strikeouts and one walk.