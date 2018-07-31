Brewers' Josh Hader: Notches win in victory
Hader tossed two scoreless innings and picked up his fourth win of the season in Monday's victory over the Dodgers. He did not allow a hit and posted a 3:2 K:BB during the outing.
Manager Craig Counsell summoned Hader in the fifth inning Monday -- the earliest he has entered a game since April 6 -- and Hader made his manager look good, keeping the Dodgers at bay while maintaining a three-run lead. Hader has been lights out since the All-Star break, going 2-0 with a 0.71 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB over 5.2 scoreless innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...