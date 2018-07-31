Hader tossed two scoreless innings and picked up his fourth win of the season in Monday's victory over the Dodgers. He did not allow a hit and posted a 3:2 K:BB during the outing.

Manager Craig Counsell summoned Hader in the fifth inning Monday -- the earliest he has entered a game since April 6 -- and Hader made his manager look good, keeping the Dodgers at bay while maintaining a three-run lead. Hader has been lights out since the All-Star break, going 2-0 with a 0.71 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB over 5.2 scoreless innings.