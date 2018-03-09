Brewers' Josh Hader: Off to strong start this spring
Hader has struck out four batters and allowed zero runs through three innings this spring.
In three separate one-inning appearances, Hader has been lights out, striking out four of the nine batters he has faced while allowing zero hits. He will begin the year out of the bullpen in a setup role in front of closer Corey Knebel, and will look to build off of his 2.08 ERA and 68 strikeouts from 2017.
