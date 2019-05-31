Hader recorded the final out of the eighth inning in Thursday's victory over the Pirates, but was removed from the game after the Brewers scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to take an 11-5 lead.

Hader was summoned with the Brewers holding a two-run lead, and he retired the only batter he faced via strikeout. He still would have been in line to pick up a save had he remained in the game for the ninth inning, but manager Craig Counsell felt comfortable enough with a six-run lead to take Hader out and save him for other tight spots in the near future. He remains the Brewers' closer.