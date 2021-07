Hader struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Thursday's 5-3 win over Cincinnati.

The lefty took his first blown save of the year in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Mets. Manager Craig Counsell showed no hesitation to turn back to Hader on Thursday, and the 27-year-old was back to his usual dominant self. He's now 21-for-22 in save chances with a 0.78 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 59:12 K:BB across 34.2 innings.