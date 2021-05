Hader allowed one hit and one walk over one inning Monday, striking out one batter and earning a save over the Padres.

Hader coughed up an RBI double to Eric Hosmer but the run was charged to Angel Perdomo who started the inning. It was Hader's 11th save in as many chances and he lowered his season ERA to 1.02 through 17.2 innings. He's recorded a save in each of his last four appearances.