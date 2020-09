Hader gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless seventh inning to record his 12th save of the season during a 3-0 win over the Cardinals in the first game of Friday's doubleheader.

While his control and ability to keep the ball in the park have occasionally wavered this season, leading to a 4.00 ERA in a small sample, Hader has otherwise been his usual dominant self in 2020. The southpaw sports a 1.00 WHIP and 30:10 K:BB through 18 innings, having blown only two of his 14 save chances.