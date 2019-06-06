Hader struck out three across 1.1 innings Thursday against the Marlins to secure the save.

Hader was deployed in the eighth inning with two outs and the bases loaded, but he would strike out the final batter of the frame and then go on to retire the side in order in the ninth. The southpaw gave up a home run in his last outing Saturday against Pittsburgh, but he managed to redeem himself in a big spot Thursday afternoon. Hader has posted a 2.35 ERA with 60 punchouts across 30.2 innings this season for Milwaukee.