Brewers' Josh Hader: Picks up 14th save
Hader struck out three across 1.1 innings Thursday against the Marlins to secure the save.
Hader was deployed in the eighth inning with two outs and the bases loaded, but he would strike out the final batter of the frame and then go on to retire the side in order in the ninth. The southpaw gave up a home run in his last outing Saturday against Pittsburgh, but he managed to redeem himself in a big spot Thursday afternoon. Hader has posted a 2.35 ERA with 60 punchouts across 30.2 innings this season for Milwaukee.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...