Hader picked up the save Saturday against the Blue Jays allowing a run on two hits while striking out two and walking none over one inning.

Hader picked up his league-leading 22nd save of the year Saturday. He allowed just his third earned run of the season in the game, a Lourdes Gurriel RBI single in the ninth. It took Hader 20 pitches to get out of the inning and close out the game. Across 22.2 innings this season, Hader has allowed nine hits and six walks. He will take a 1.19 ERA into his next appearance.