Brewers' Josh Hader: Picks up first win
Hader tossed two perfect innings and picked up his first win of the season in Sunday's victory over the Braves.
Hader served up a walk-off home run to Freddie Freeman in Saturday's contest, but he got back on track just a day later and notched his first tally in the win column in the process. Hader is giving up home runs far more frequently than he did a year ago, but four of the five he allowed have been solo shots; and he has been stellar otherwise, posting a 0.69 WHIP and 47:7 K:BB over 23.1 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are lacking, but Scott White thinks Spencer Turnbull is...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...