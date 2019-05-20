Hader tossed two perfect innings and picked up his first win of the season in Sunday's victory over the Braves.

Hader served up a walk-off home run to Freddie Freeman in Saturday's contest, but he got back on track just a day later and notched his first tally in the win column in the process. Hader is giving up home runs far more frequently than he did a year ago, but four of the five he allowed have been solo shots; and he has been stellar otherwise, posting a 0.69 WHIP and 47:7 K:BB over 23.1 innings.